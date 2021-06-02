Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,473 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
