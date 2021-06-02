Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,473 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.