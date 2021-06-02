Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Down 0.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. 2,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

