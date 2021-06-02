Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

