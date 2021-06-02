Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

