Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 40,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 121,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 913,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

