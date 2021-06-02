Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

