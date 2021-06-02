Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22.

