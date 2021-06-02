Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

