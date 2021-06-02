Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

