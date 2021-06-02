Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.