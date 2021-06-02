Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 13.01% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUSA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

TUSA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.