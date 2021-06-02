Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.40. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

