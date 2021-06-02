Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,639,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 222,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 174,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

