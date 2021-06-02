Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.