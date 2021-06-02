Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

PDP opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

