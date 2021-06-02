Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

