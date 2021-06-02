Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 122,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Shares of A opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

