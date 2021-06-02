Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 270.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

