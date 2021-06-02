Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 948.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

