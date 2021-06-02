Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

