Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 239,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 130.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 67,220 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 36,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

