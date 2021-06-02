Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

