Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.