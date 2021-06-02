Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 24,394 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 319.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

