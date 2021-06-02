Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,501 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 263.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACES opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48.

