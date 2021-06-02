Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

