Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 418.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,917,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71.

