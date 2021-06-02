Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.