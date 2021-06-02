Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 127,181 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 994,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

