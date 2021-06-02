Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 142,631 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,631 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SCHF stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

