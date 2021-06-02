Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,345 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

