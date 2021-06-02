Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 40,782 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,782 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

