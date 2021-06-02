Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

VLO stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

