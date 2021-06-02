Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 902 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

