Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

