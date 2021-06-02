Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 451 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,435.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

