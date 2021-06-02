Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,426 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.