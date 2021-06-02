Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,913 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Veru worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $707.59 million, a PE ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

