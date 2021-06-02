Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,852 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.44.

