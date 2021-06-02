Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.