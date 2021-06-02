Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $325.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

