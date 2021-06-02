Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.