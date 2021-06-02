Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

