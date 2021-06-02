Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.