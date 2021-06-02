Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

