Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 350,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.