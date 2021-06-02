Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $7.96 Million in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 298,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUDE. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $57,562,000.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83.

