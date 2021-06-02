Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 181,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.