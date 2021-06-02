Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71.

