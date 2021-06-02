Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.